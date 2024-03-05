London is concerned about the consequences of the leaked conversation between German officers about British aid to Ukraine

The British authorities consider the situation with the leak of negotiations of Bundeswehr officers, which shed light on the presence of the Royal Armed Forces in Ukraine, "very serious". This was reported by The Daily Telegraph newspaper with reference to the representative of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, this is a "very serious issue," but the leak will not affect London's assistance to Kyiv or cooperation with Berlin.

"We have made it clear from the outset that the UK will provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance, including lethal force, to enable it to defend itself and regain its sovereign territory said Rishi Sunak.

Mr. Sunak added that the United Kingdom "has a long and very close defense relationship with Germany.

Despite public statements of support for the German authorities, the UK government, according to the publication, is worried about the possible consequences of the leak.

"What is even more worrisome is that Russia has identified Germany as the weakest link in the North Atlantic Alliance and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a useful idiot to take Germany out of the equation. And they may be right, given the position that Scholz and his party take on this issue the newspaper quoted a diplomatic source as saying.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the topic of the leak may be discussed during the visit of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to Berlin on March 7, where he is scheduled to meet with his German counterpart Annalena Burbock.

