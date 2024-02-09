Lithuania hands over new military aid package with winter gear to Ukraine

ukenru
Actual
The Lithuanian army has handed over to the Ukrainian military the equipment necessary for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothing.

Today, February 9, Lithuania handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Lithuanian army handed over to the Ukrainian military the equipment necessary for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothes.

We provide tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers with equipment and clothing that are essential in the cold season. Each of our support packages is an additional step towards victory

- Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas said .
Image

Addendum

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has already responded to another support package from Lithuania. According to him, this is a  vital military package that includes winter gear and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothing.

I am grateful to the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania and the entire Lithuanian people for their unwavering support. We are united in the fight against Russian aggression

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Last week, on February 2, as part of a new military aid package, Lithuania handed over thousands of rounds of ammunition for Carl-Gustaf grenade launchers and the RISE-1 remote detonation system to the Ukrainian army

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

