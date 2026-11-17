The Ukrainian Embassy in France revealed details of the meeting between Ukraine’s ambassador to Paris, Vadym Omelchenko, and the candidate for president of France and president of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen. In particular, they discussed her readiness to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting took place on the morning of November 16.

The ambassador "thanked Ms. Le Pen for supporting resolutions in favor of Ukraine adopted by the European Parliament and the French National Assembly, as well as for the support of Ukraine from her voters and the French public."

During the meeting, they discussed further support for Ukraine and cooperation in strategic areas, including digitalization, nuclear energy, defense production, and joint initiatives in international policy. They also exchanged views on the prospects for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, including its future membership in the EU and NATO - the embassy reported on social media on November 16.

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The parties reportedly paid particular attention to "developing relations between our countries and peoples, as well as prospects for rebuilding Ukraine after the war ends."

"In the context of discussing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace, the ambassador assured [her] that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would insist on Europe’s participation, particularly that of France, at the peace negotiations table," the embassy stated.

The ambassador also said that he would convey to the President of Ukraine information about Ms. Marine Le Pen’s readiness to meet with him in Paris or Brussels, and confirmed the invitation to visit Ukraine. The ambassador expressed his conviction that open dialogue and mutual understanding are important components in developing Ukrainian-French relations - the embassy’s statement said.

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