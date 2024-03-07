Lawyer: There will be no consideration of the appeal against Roman Hrynkevych's preventive measure on March 11

The appeal of Roman Hrynkevych's defense against the decision on the preventive measure in the case of UAH 1 billion in clothing deals for the Armed Forces will not be considered on March 11. This was reported to UNN by Hrynkevych's lawyer Andriy Gujal.

There will be no hearing on March 11 on Hrynkevych. Once again, the judge went on sick leave. The next date of the hearing will no longer be relevant because the ruling on which it was applied will expire - said the lawyer.

Context

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17 and set bail at over UAH 500 million.

Addendum

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list.

On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.