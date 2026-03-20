Large-scale searches are being conducted in medical institutions across Ukraine - police

The National Police are conducting 70 searches in medical institutions, including due to embezzlement, which could amount to hundreds of millions of hryvnias, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The National Police are conducting 70 searches in medical institutions across Ukraine. Police are documenting schemes for misappropriating budget funds that were supposed to be used for the treatment of Ukrainians within the framework of medical guarantee programs. This involves fictitious medical services and data manipulation in the electronic healthcare system. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damages could reach hundreds of millions of hryvnias. - reported the police.

As noted, investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police and operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations, together with territorial units in the regions, prosecutors, with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service of Ukraine, "are conducting a set of measures to record illegal activities and identify all involved persons."

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the facts of misappropriation and embezzlement of property (Article 191), abuse of power or official position (Article 364), official forgery (Article 366), interference with the operation of automated systems (Article 362), official negligence (Article 367), and legalization of proceeds from crime (Article 209) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Odesa, under the guise of an NGO, 'protection' from mobilization was sold in a scheme involving UAH 30 million per month; searches were conducted in TCR - Prosecutor General Kravchenko