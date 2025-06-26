Large-scale failure in "Reserve+" on June 26: what caused it

On Thursday, June 26, a major failure occurred in the mobile application "Reserve+", due to which users cannot use electronic military registration documents. This is reported by UNN.

Details

When logging in, some users see a window: "We have a technical problem." Currently, most users see this picture on the screens of their mobile phones.

The cause of the failure is being established. App users are encouraged to temporarily use paper electronic military registration documents.

Reference

As of the beginning-mid of June 2025, Ukrainians submitted over 110,000 applications for service in the Defense Forces through the "Reserve+" application. According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, citizens most often choose the directions of infantry, headquarters, UAVs, medicine and transport.

Recall

By the end of the year, smart contracts are planned to be introduced in the "Reserve+" application. This will allow you to join the army by signing a contract directly on your phone.