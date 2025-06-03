Kyiv residents warned about bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 35677 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63528 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 116115 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 63993 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153386 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113475 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124384 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124468 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233917 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169825 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
43%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Publications

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17487 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 35795 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 116278 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 100297 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153536 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Rafael Grossi

Herman Galushchenko

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17487 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 37273 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 51448 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 43628 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152257 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Kyiv residents warned about bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

In the afternoon of June 3, Kyiv is expected to experience deteriorating weather conditions. Weathermen predict thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

Kyiv residents warned about bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected

Residents of Kyiv were warned about the deterioration of weather conditions - a thunderstorm, hail and squall are expected, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

"According to forecasters of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, in the second half of the day, with preservation until the end of the day on June 3, a thunderstorm, hail and squall of 15-20 m/s are expected (I level of danger, yellow)", the message says.

Weather conditions, the State Emergency Service warned, may lead to complications in the operation of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic.

Cold front will cause thunderstorms and hail, but summer weather will return soon - weather forecaster03.06.25, 11:38 • 3254 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivWeather and environment
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9