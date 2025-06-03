Kyiv residents warned about bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected

Residents of Kyiv were warned about the deterioration of weather conditions - a thunderstorm, hail and squall are expected, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

"According to forecasters of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, in the second half of the day, with preservation until the end of the day on June 3, a thunderstorm, hail and squall of 15-20 m/s are expected (I level of danger, yellow)", the message says.

Weather conditions, the State Emergency Service warned, may lead to complications in the operation of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic.

Cold front will cause thunderstorms and hail, but summer weather will return soon - weather forecaster