Kushner and Witkoff may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy in the near future for talks on ending the war – CBS News

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may hold separate meetings with Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future. The timing of the possible visits will depend on the results of negotiations over the next few days. CBS News reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to U.S. officials, Washington is in contact with Ukraine and Russia virtually every day, attempting to find a path to finally end the war.

A ceasefire in Ukraine will not even be discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi – NYT

The channel's sources claim that both sides have demonstrated a certain readiness for compromise during the non-public talks. At the same time, there are currently no concrete agreements.

What the U.S. expects from the talks in Abu Dhabi

According to CBS News, the U.S. administration does not expect to reach a final peace settlement directly during the talks in Abu Dhabi.

The main goal of the meetings is to obtain clearer positions from Ukraine and Russia on key issues, and then determine opportunities for further compromises.

Washington also seeks to persuade Moscow to agree to multilateral talks involving European states.

The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees based on the NATO principle; what other agreements are being discussed with Russia