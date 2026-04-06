Kremlin massively spreads fake news about "NATO split" and cessation of aid to Ukraine - Center for Strategic Communications

Russian propaganda has intensified its campaign to spread disinformation about an alleged split in NATO and the curtailment of Western support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Center, on April 4-5, Russian FIMI resources massively used statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and an article from The Economist, taking them out of context and presenting them as "proof" of a crisis in the Alliance.

In two days, about 400 publications with predictions of a "NATO split" and the cessation of aid to Ukraine were recorded.

In total, during this period, about 13.4 thousand materials about Ukraine were published on about 140 disinformation resources, while in legitimate media – about 6.5 thousand. Thus, about 67% of all foreign mentions are formed precisely through disinformation networks.

The Center notes that these hoaxes are part of a broader information operation.

Statements by Western politicians are taken out of context and presented as evidence of an internal crisis in the West - emphasize the analysts.

In parallel, Russian propaganda is promoting other narratives: about Ukraine's "incapacity," its dependence on international aid, and is also trying to present Kyiv as a "source of instability."

Separately, the spread of fakes about Ukraine's alleged "terrorist activities" is being recorded – at least 600 such publications were recorded in two days.

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