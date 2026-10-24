Kim Jong Un wants the DPRK to create the "strongest" army in the world

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on the military to become "the strongest armed forces in the world." He was quoted by AFP, reports UNN.

Details

"North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his army to train to become the strongest in the world" at a two-day meeting of company commanders in Pyongyang, state media reported on Saturday, October 24.

Kim's call for what he termed a "Korean-style military revolution" came in the same week that Seoul's military proposed talks to clarify the border following an explosion inside the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ), which further aggravated inter-Korean relations.

Technically, Seoul and Pyongyang remain at war, because the 1950–53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

According to available information, the event in Pyongyang was devoted to developing a plan for "preparing the strongest armed forces in the world," Kim Jong Un said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He also called for "all companies" of the North's army to be "transformed into a strong elite unit in military and technical aspects and united into a perfect combat force."

KCNA said this was the first gathering of the "entire army" since the February party congress, at which Kim called for strengthening conventional armed forces and confirmed plans to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.

Addendum

Pyongyang rejected Seoul's conclusions that North Korea had planted a mine in the demilitarized zone. North Korea threatened an immediate response to any violation of the border.