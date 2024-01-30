Kharkiv budget allocates more than a billion hryvnias for reconstruction of 157 residential buildings - Terekhov

The city administration expects to purchase electric buses - the tender will be held by the end of 2024 - and Kharkiv has received 15 million euros from international partners for the project.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told about this in a telethon

Details

According to Terekhov, the city leadership has a serious action plan for the gradual reconstruction of Kharkiv. Funds will be allocated primarily from the city budget, the government, and international partners. It is planned to rebuild 157 residential buildings.

As for our goal, we want to rebuild 157 residential buildings this year. We have allocated the appropriate funds in the Kharkiv city budget, which is more than a billion hryvnias for this purpose - Terekhov said.

The city mayor also noted that he hopes to introduce new transportation in Kharkiv - electric buses.

I expect that by the end of the year we will hold tenders and continue to purchase electric buses, and we have received EUR 15 million from international partners for this purpose.

This ambitious new transport will come to the city of Kharkiv. We have received 15 million euros from our international partners for this tender. In addition, I am confident that we will start building two subway stations, we also have the funds for this, and the bidders who want to participate in this - Terekhov said.

