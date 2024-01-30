Kharkiv budget allocates more than a billion hryvnias for reconstruction of 157 residential buildings - Terekhov

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68441 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117513 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122449 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165067 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267313 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176802 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100217 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63003 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34693 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31367 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44658 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267313 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237477 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234454 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117515 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100299 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100739 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117885 views
Actual
Kharkiv budget allocates more than a billion hryvnias for reconstruction of 157 residential buildings - Terekhov

Kharkiv budget allocates more than a billion hryvnias for reconstruction of 157 residential buildings - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26846 views

Kharkiv's budget allocates more than a billion hryvnias for the reconstruction of 157 residential buildings damaged during the war, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports. The city also expects to purchase €15 million worth of electric buses from international partners, holding a tender by the end of 2024.

 The city administration expects to purchase electric buses - the tender will be held by the end of 2024 - and Kharkiv has received 15 million euros from international partners for the project.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told about this in a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Terekhov, the city leadership has a serious action plan for the gradual reconstruction of Kharkiv. Funds will be allocated primarily from the city budget, the government, and international partners. It is planned to rebuild 157 residential buildings.

As for our goal, we want to rebuild 157 residential buildings this year. We have allocated the appropriate funds in the Kharkiv city budget, which is more than a billion hryvnias for this purpose

- Terekhov said.

Drone attack on Kharkiv region: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the strike on Zmiev30.01.24, 11:20 • 27572 views

The city mayor also noted that he hopes to introduce new transportation in Kharkiv - electric buses.

I expect that by the end of the year we will hold tenders and continue to purchase electric buses, and we have received EUR 15 million from international partners for this purpose.

This ambitious new transport will come to the city of Kharkiv. We have received 15 million euros from our international partners for this tender. In addition, I am confident that we will start building two subway stations, we also have the funds for this, and the bidders who want to participate in this

- Terekhov said.

Recall

In the Gostomel community in the Kyiv region , more than 52% of the facilitiesdestroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion have already been restored. However, there have been cases of rejection of tender proposals. This was stated by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv02.01.24, 07:39 • 101164 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarEconomy
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
khostelGostomel
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising