Drone attack on Kharkiv region: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the strike on Zmiev

Yesterday, on January 29, russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv region with drones, injuring an employee of one of the enterprises. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on January 29, around 23:25, the Russian army used at least six UAVs in the city of Zmiiv.

The buildings of the civilian enterprise were damaged. A 52-year-old employee was injured and hospitalized. Residential buildings in the town were also partially damaged - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the russian federation. In addition, law enforcement officers demonstrated the remains of enemy drones.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - said the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that over the past day, more than 15 localities in Kharkiv region were shelled by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

On the night of January 30, 2024, the enemy reportedly attacked with 35 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 15 Russian kamikaze drones in the skies over Ukraine overnight .