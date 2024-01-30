Drone attack on Kharkiv region: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the strike on Zmiev

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 46173 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113465 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119630 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161912 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163713 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264643 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176356 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166725 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148551 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 89599 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 71084 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 48541 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 83884 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 42650 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264643 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235364 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246355 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232677 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113465 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 94266 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98021 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116295 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117015 views
Actual
Drone attack on Kharkiv region: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the strike on Zmiev

Drone attack on Kharkiv region: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the strike on Zmiev

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27572 views

russian occupation forces attacked the Kharkiv region with drones on January 29, injuring one employee and damaging civilian buildings and residential homes. The Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Yesterday, on January 29, russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv region with drones, injuring an employee of one of the enterprises. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 29, around 23:25, the Russian army used at least six UAVs in the city of Zmiiv. 

The buildings of the civilian enterprise were damaged. A 52-year-old employee was injured and hospitalized. Residential buildings in the town were also partially damaged

- the prosecutor's office summarized.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the russian federation. In addition, law enforcement officers demonstrated the remains of enemy drones.  

"Shahed" destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night: a truck burned due to falling debris, one wounded30.01.24, 08:37 • 29220 views

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- said the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

AddendumAddendum

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that over the past day, more than 15 localities in Kharkiv region were shelled by enemy artillery and mortar fire. 

Recall

On the night of January 30, 2024, the enemy reportedly attacked with 35 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 15 Russian kamikaze drones in the skies over Ukraine overnight .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
zmiivSerpents
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising