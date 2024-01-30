"Shahed" destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night: a truck burned due to falling debris, one wounded

On the night of January 30, the Defense Forces destroyed one enemy "shahed" in the sky over Mykolaiv region. As a result of the UAV crash in one of the districts, a truck caught fire on the road and the driver was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service and the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim.

On the night of January 30, air defense forces and means destroyed a Shahed-136/131 UAV in Mykolaiv region. As a result of the falling wreckage, a truck caught fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The driver sustained a head injury, his condition is currently stable - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, a truck carrying sunflower seeds caught fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire over an area of 70 square meters.

In addition, according to Kim, yesterday, January 29, at 20:47, 23:31 and tonight, January 30, at 00:22, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the settlements of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.

15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night