Iran says it has never approved Russian aggression against Ukraine

Iran has never supplied Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine and has never approved of its aggression against Kyiv. This was stated by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian during his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York, reports The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

We are ready to sit down with the Europeans and Americans for a dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved of Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory - Pezeshkian said.

He explained that his country has not allegedly transferred ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of his presidency. But such deliveries could have taken place earlier.

“Shahids” in exchange for airplanes: The Center for Countering Disinformation explains why Iran supports Russia

Recall

Sky News writes that the Port Olya 3 ship transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

In addition, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Abbas Araqchi denied the information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.