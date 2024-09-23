Iran says it has never approved Russian aggression against Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107630 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181191 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144900 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147502 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140636 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 70757 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 70757 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 44143 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 44143 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 32543 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 32543 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 61459 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 32461 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 32461 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181191 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181191 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189298 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 194984 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194984 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145734 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145734 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145338 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140935 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140935 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157588 views
Iran says it has never approved Russian aggression against Ukraine

Iran says it has never approved Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20886 views

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that the country did not supply Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine and does not approve of the aggression. He is ready to engage in a dialogue with the United States and Europe on this issue.

Iran has never  supplied Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine and has never approved of its aggression against Kyiv. This was stated by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian during his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York, reports The Guardian, writes UNN

Details

We are ready to sit down with the Europeans and Americans for a dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved of Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory

- Pezeshkian said.

He explained that his country has not allegedly transferred ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of his presidency. But such deliveries could have taken place earlier.

“Shahids” in exchange for airplanes: The Center for Countering Disinformation explains why Iran supports Russia12.09.24, 14:55 • 16721 view

Recall

Sky News writes that the Port Olya 3 ship transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

In addition, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Abbas Araqchi denied the information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
hardianThe Guardian
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
new-york-cityNew York City
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

