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Iran attacked US base on Diego Garcia island with ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Iran launched two missiles at a strategic US base in the Indian Ocean. One missile fell on its own, the other was intercepted by an American ship.

Iran attacked US base on Diego Garcia island with ballistic missiles

Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the US and UK naval base on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

None of the Iranian missiles launched reached their targets. At the same time, as the WSJ notes, this launch marked Iran's first operational use of intercontinental ballistic missiles in an attempt to reach far beyond the Middle East - which could threaten US interests in the region.

According to preliminary data, one of the missiles failed during flight. The other missile was destroyed by a US warship, which launched an interceptor missile at it.

Additionally

The Diego Garcia base is located approximately 4,000 kilometers from Iran. It is a strategic military hub where the US stations bombers, nuclear submarines, and missile destroyers.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington plans to scale back military efforts in the Middle East after eliminating the Iranian threat.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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