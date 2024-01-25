Next week, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations will announce the decision on the lawsuit of Ukraine against the russian federation

Next Wednesday, January 31, the International Court of Justice will announce its decision in the case of russia's violation of two conventions - on the suppression of the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court's press release.

The court will deliver its decision on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 15:00 local time - the post reads.

It is noted that the public meeting will be held in The Hague, in the Peace Palace, where the International Court of Justice is located, and the decision will be read by the President of the Court, Joan Donoghue.

On November 8, 2019, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations recognized its jurisdiction in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions. The Court also emphasized that Ukraine had complied with all pre-trial procedures. This decision means that the International Court of Justice can proceed to consider the case on the merits.

On January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.

The charges against Russia include:

providing weapons and other types of assistance to illegal armed groups;

the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17;

shelling of residential areas of Mariupol and Kramatorsk;

destruction of a civilian passenger bus near Volnovakha;

explosion during a peaceful assembly in Kharkiv;

discrimination against the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities;

ban on the activities of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people;

waves of disappearances, murders, unauthorized searches, detentions;

restrictions on the teaching of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages.

