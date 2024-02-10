Increased activity of enemy drones from the occupied Crimea. Threat in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions

Hostile aviation activity was recorded. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Attention: Enemy tactical aviation activity has been spotted in the Sea of Azov. According to the information, the enemy forces launched several groups of Shahed strike UAVs from the area of the Chauda training ground located in the occupied Crimea.

In particular, residents of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Dnipro regions should be especially cautious, as there is a threat of attack UAVs being used in these regions.

