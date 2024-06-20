In the second half of the year, the exchange rate may reach more than 42 Hryvnia per dollar - expert

The dollar exchange rate in exchangers reaches almost 41 Hryvnia, and in the second half of the year it may reach 42 Hryvnia per dollar, but there is no reason for its growth. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by economic expert Sergey Fursa.

At the end of last year , Elena Sosedka, co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, predictedthat in 2024 the value of the dollar could reach UAH 42.

Again, no one will tell you the exact course, because no one knows it. We can only say that there will be no sudden movements until the end of the year, the exchange rate will fluctuate, go back and forth. For sure, in the second half of the year we will enter the range of 41-42 Hryvnia per dollar, we will fluctuate there if we are based on the interbank market. Maybe theoretically a little higher Fursa noted.

At the same time, according to him, there are no reasons for the growth of the dollar exchange rate. "The dynamics of the currency on the interbank market is determined solely by the desire or unwillingness of the NBU to allow such a movement," the expert added.

