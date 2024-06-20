$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12463 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

In the second half of the year, the exchange rate may reach more than 42 Hryvnia per dollar - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111253 views

In the second half of the year, the dollar exchange rate may reach more than 42 hryvnias per dollar, but there are no grounds for its growth, economic expert Serhiy Fursa believes.

In the second half of the year, the exchange rate may reach more than 42 Hryvnia per dollar - expert

The dollar exchange rate in exchangers reaches almost 41 Hryvnia, and in the second half of the year it may reach 42 Hryvnia per dollar, but there is no reason for its growth. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by economic expert Sergey Fursa.

At the end of last year , Elena Sosedka, co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, predictedthat in 2024 the value of the dollar could reach UAH 42.

Again, no one will tell you the exact course, because no one knows it. We can only say that there will be no sudden movements until the end of the year, the exchange rate will fluctuate, go back and forth. For sure, in the second half of the year we will enter the range of 41-42 Hryvnia per dollar, we will fluctuate there if we are based on the interbank market. Maybe theoretically a little higher

Fursa noted.

At the same time, according to him, there are no reasons for the growth of the dollar exchange rate. "The dynamics of the currency on the interbank market is determined solely by the desire or unwillingness of the NBU to allow such a movement," the expert added.

Recall

Olena Sosedka previously noted that the future of the Ukrainian banking system is the object of active discussion among economists and officials. One of the strategies for the development of the system is to concentrate bank capital and privatize state-owned banks. It should be understood that the banking system does not exist by itself - it is "a litmus test of the level of economic development of the country and the trends that are cultivated in it." Therefore, among the important issues facing the banking system, the expert noted ensuring clear and uniform rules of operation of the banking sector, for example, effective monitoring of banking transactions and other important conditions for the development of the industry.

In general, Olena Sosedka believes that the Ukrainian banking sector needs changes, especially during the implementation of the concept Open Banking-2025, which is a completely new role model for our market. At the same time, these issues relate not only to legal, but also to technical aspects, for example, common standards and ways to control technical processes. In particular, this is important for the implementation of the same open banking concept approved by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
