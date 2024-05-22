In Serbia, heavy winds and thunderstorms, in the north of the country, a person was killed in a car

Strong wind, hail and angry floods caused chaos throughout Serbia at the gates, one person died if a tree fell on a car. About UNN pishe z posilannam on Reuters.

Details

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the woman was killed in the northern city of Sambor. Rescuers also had to evacuate several people in the area.

Storms also hit Bosnia and Croatia.

In the southwestern Serbian city of Novi Pazar, where authorities declared a state of emergency, sudden flooding flooded several areas.

Heavy rains combined with hail and heavy floods were also recorded in several other areas, including the capital Belgrade, where part of the parking lot collapsed into a crater.

Hail the size of walnuts also damaged property and liabilities in the Kosovo city of Hani and Elez, local media reported.

Recall

Due to heavy rains that flooded streets and basements in some areas of Germany, cars floated through the streets and people were locked in their homes. There were no reports of injuries.

