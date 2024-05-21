Hurricane in Poland: forecasters warn of severe thunderstorms with hail and heavy winds

A powerful storm front is passing through Poland. Heavy rains and hail are possible in the eastern part of the country. Forecasters have issued warnings for several regions. UNN writes about this with reference to Polsat news.

According to the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management, a thunderstorm front is passing over the entire territory of Poland. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours have been reported in several voivodeships.

A first - degree warning was issued in the North-in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. Thunderstorms may also occur in the north-west and east along the country's border in the Masovian, Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships, the department added.

A second-degree warning has been issued for the north-eastern part of Poland - the Warmian-Masurian and Podlaskie voivodeships.

Thunderstorms in the Northeast will be accompanied by rain and hail, up to 30-40 mm per square meter. there will be strong winds, gusts of which will reach 80 km/h.

The Institute recalled that the second-level warning means that the predicted meteorological phenomena can cause significant material damage, disruption of daily life, as well as a threat to human health and life.

On Monday, Poland has already experienced powerful thunderstorms with rain. The Fire Service recorded more than 300 calls.

A particularly difficult situation has developed in the city of Gniezno, where many streets were flooded due to bad weather. Heavy rain was also accompanied by hail. The sidewalks looked as if they were covered with snow.

