In Russia, kindergartens have started holding meetings where children are told about service in unmanned systems troops and shown drones. Such events are presented as educational. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, during the meetings, children are explained the purpose of drones and introduced to military service. Formally, this is positioned as educational activities to broaden children's horizons.

Formally, these are presented as "educational meetings." In reality, it is about targeted militarization from the youngest age. Children are imposed with the idea of war as a norm, and military service as a natural and desirable path. Russia systematically militarizes children from preschool age, preparing them for war and the cult of the army. Meetings with military personnel in kindergartens are not patriotic education, but brainwashing that normalizes violence and instills in children the idea that war is a normal part of life - the post says.

According to preliminary information, the goal of such "events" is to raise a generation that perceives the army as a heroic institution from childhood, does not question war, and is ready to join the ranks of Russian troops in the future.

Recall

Russia is trying to compensate for losses by luring orphans to the war against Ukraine with promises of free housing. Adult orphans, who have been waiting for housing for years, often agree to a contract, but most die without receiving what was promised.