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In Poltava region, a father inflicted severe bodily injuries on his 10-year-old son because he ate sweets without permission.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

In Poltava region, a man inflicted severe head and torso injuries on a child. The boy is in the hospital, and the suspect father has already been taken into custody.

In Poltava region, a father inflicted severe bodily injuries on his 10-year-old son because he ate sweets without permission.

A resident of the Kremenchuk district, Poltava region, has been officially charged with intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm on his own son. According to the investigation, the father beat the child because he took sweets without permission. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred on the evening of March 2, 2026. As the pre-trial investigation established, the man inflicted numerous blows with his hands and feet to the head and torso of the 10-year-old boy. The child lost consciousness, after which the father called an ambulance. Doctors, assessing the boy's condition, immediately contacted the police.

According to Yulia Rebryk, head of the Hlobyne District Prosecutor's Office, the child's eating of sweets was the cause of the aggression.

But such behavior should in no way be a reason for violence against a child. All circumstances of the crime will be established during the pre-trial investigation. At the same time, the guardianship and trusteeship authorities have already filed a lawsuit with the court to deprive the couple of parental rights.

- Yulia Rebryk noted.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural guidance is provided by juvenile prosecutors. The boy is in serious condition in the hospital, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

In Vinnytsia region, parents buried the body of an infant in a landfill - they have been taken into custody19.03.26, 13:14 • 2844 views

Olga Rozgon

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