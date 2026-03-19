In Vinnytsia region, parents buried the body of an infant in a landfill - they have been taken into custody

In Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers notified a couple of suspicion, due to whose inaction their two-month-old child died. After that, the parents took the baby's body outside the settlement and buried it near a landfill. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the family from the Pohrebyshche community was registered with social services. The living conditions of the children were inadequate, the husband abused alcohol and committed domestic violence. Previously, three children had already been removed from the family due to improper care.

In July 2025, the parents left the infant unattended for 5-6 hours while they consumed alcohol. When they returned, the child was no longer showing signs of life. Instead of calling medics, they decided to conceal the death, took the body away, and buried it near a landfill, after which they left for another region.

Law enforcement officers established the whereabouts of the suspects and the circumstances of the incident. The child's body was exhumed, and examinations were ordered.

The couple is accused of malicious failure to fulfill parental duties and leaving in danger, which caused death. The husband is also accused of torturing children.

Currently, three children are in a foster family. The prosecutor's office is also checking the actions of the services responsible for supervising the family.

The cause of this tragedy was not a fatal coincidence, but the indifference and irresponsibility of the adults closest to the child. And also their cynicism, because they hoped to hide the crime and live on. This should not be, and it will not be - said Dmytro Danylov, head of the Nemyriv District Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

The prosecutor's office checked the conditions of upbringing of 52,000 children in institutions and families. Facts of cruel treatment and misuse of state funds were revealed.