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In Louisiana, a car crashed into a crowd at a Laotian New Year celebration, injuring at least 15 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3206 views

15 people were injured after a car drove into a festival in New Iberia. Police have apprehended a suspect and believe the incident was not intentional.

In Louisiana, a car crashed into a crowd at a Laotian New Year celebration, injuring at least 15 people
Photo: AP

At least 15 people were injured after a car drove into a crowd near a Lao New Year celebration in the US state of Louisiana, and a suspect was detained. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the New Iberia area during a public event. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, some of the injured are in critical condition. The ambulance service reported that at least 13 people were taken to hospitals, and two were evacuated by helicopter.

Driver who drunkenly crashed into crowd during US Independence Day celebrations sentenced to 24 years in prison18.01.26, 07:51 • 5674 views

Preliminarily, law enforcement does not believe the incident was intentional. The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff's spokeswoman Rebecca Melancon stated that the circumstances of the incident are still being clarified.

Part of the festival canceled

The organizers of the Louisiana Lao New Year festival canceled Saturday's musical performances and alcohol sales after the incident. In a statement, they said they were "deeply saddened" by what happened and expressed support for the victims and their families.

The three-day festival traditionally takes place on Easter weekend and includes parades, live music, and cultural events to celebrate the Lao New Year.

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Stepan Haftko

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