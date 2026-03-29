In Florida, a man in a Ford Mustang broke onto the runway and tried to hijack a plane

In the US, a 58-year-old Florida resident caused a dangerous incident at Daytona Beach Airport: in his Ford Mustang, he broke through security gates, drove onto an active runway, and attempted to seize aircraft. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

According to authorities, Bryan J. Parker crashed into closed airport gates at high speed, after which he drove across the airfield. His car almost collided with a training aircraft that was moving on the taxiway.

After that, the man abandoned his car and tried to get into two planes. He tried to seize one of the planes while people were still inside. Airport staff and security rushed in pursuit and managed to stop him in less than 4 minutes, and then handed him over to the police.

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During the arrest, the man was in a clearly inadequate state. In a video from a police body camera, he himself stated that he had previously "used cocaine, drank alcohol, and smoked marijuana." According to him, he does not remember how he ended up at the airport.

Parker was charged with several serious offenses, including attempted aviation piracy, illegal entry into airport territory, property damage, and disturbing public order. The court denied him bail, citing possible mental health issues.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The airport emphasized that the situation could have ended much worse if a larger aircraft had been taking off or landing on the runway at that moment.

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