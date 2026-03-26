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Kyiv • UNN

 • 3066 views

On the Ring Road, a Fiat driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault. The perpetrator of the accident died on the spot, police are investigating the circumstances.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv on the Ring Road - car drove into oncoming lane

A fatal road accident occurred on the Ring Road in Kyiv due to a car driving into the oncoming lane, the National Police Department in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today around 10 AM.

"According to preliminary information, the driver of a Fiat car, moving from Akademmistechko towards Odesa Square, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault car. As a result of the collision, the Fiat driver died at the scene from the injuries sustained," the police noted.

An investigative and operational group of the capital's police for accident investigation, patrol police officers, and doctors are working at the scene.

The mechanism and circumstances of the incident are being established.

As noted by the Kyiv patrol police, "due to the accident on the Ring Road, near the Zhuliany overpass, traffic is difficult in both directions."

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Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv-Odesa highway
Road traffic accident