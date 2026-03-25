A traffic accident involving a police officer occurred near Kyiv - a Toyota hit a 20-year-old girl at a crosswalk

A traffic accident involving a police officer and an injured person occurred in the Kyiv region; the police are conducting an internal investigation, the National Police Department in the region reported, according to UNN.

Details

Recently, a road traffic accident occurred involving a police officer and a pedestrian.

It was preliminarily established that a police officer from one of the Bucha police departments, while off duty, was driving his own Toyota Camry car. Around 11:30 PM, while driving on one of the streets in the village of Nemishaieve, the law enforcement officer hit a woman who was crossing the roadway at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. - the police noted

According to the police, "according to the results of the examination using a "Drager" device - the law enforcement officer was sober."

As a result of the accident, a 20-year-old girl, as stated, sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings regarding the accident is being conducted by the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"Employees of the Main Department of Police of the Kyiv region are conducting an internal investigation into this fact," the police stated.