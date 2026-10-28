In Konotop, they plan to restore electricity to all consumers by the end of the day — the Ministry of Energy

In Konotop, Sumy region, electricity is planned to be restored by the end of the day for all consumers who were left without power as a result of the Russian attack. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN writes.

It is expected that by the end of the day, energy workers will be able to restore power supplies to all consumers. However, at the initial stage, due to grid restrictions, voltage will be supplied in rotation - the statement said.

As a result of the Russian attack, approximately 200,000 consumers were left without power. As of now, about 4,500 subscribers remain without electricity.

During the repair work, energy workers are forced to apply temporary emergency outages, as it is impossible to repair equipment while it is energized.

The restoration work is being coordinated by the Ministry of Energy together with NEC "Ukrenergo".

Update

On October 24, Russia launched a massive drone attack on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region. The enemy targeted electrical substations supplying electricity to the region, including the city of Konotop. The relevant energy facilities have already been repeatedly attacked by the enemy.

Konotop has been without power for the fifth day - the government will urgently provide diesel fuel for generators