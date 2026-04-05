In Italy, one of the most wanted members of the Camorra mafia, Roberto Mazzarella, was arrested; Meloni congratulated law enforcement officers

$43.8150.46
ukenru
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 25418 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 32962 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 38109 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 32969 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 64789 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 30891 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 51913 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
April 3, 02:25 PM • 40252 views
In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%
April 3, 11:36 AM • 61781 views
Murder of a TCR serviceman in Lviv - customs officer charged with suspicionPhoto
April 3, 11:30 AM • 50537 views
Russia launched 542 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine in one attack - 515 drones and 26 missiles neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.4m/s
67%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US annuls green cards and detains two relatives of Iranian military commander SoleimaniApril 4, 05:13 PM • 4924 views
Iran claims to have shot down two American Black Hawk helicoptersApril 4, 05:25 PM • 6806 views
A large-scale protest against the brutal stray dog culling program took place in GeorgiaVideoApril 4, 06:15 PM • 5216 views
Mustafa Dzhemilev's elder brother dies in occupied CrimeaApril 4, 06:27 PM • 4078 views
Iran restores underground missile silos hours after attacks - MediaApril 4, 07:16 PM • 5800 views
Publications
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 38114 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 64792 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 51913 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 56189 views
Leasing taxation: why the BEB persecutes airlines for international contractsApril 3, 12:35 PM • 59034 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 23618 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 27025 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 39616 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 54563 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 50811 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes

In Italy, one of the most wanted members of the Camorra mafia, Roberto Mazzarella, was arrested; Meloni congratulated law enforcement officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2016 views

Police apprehended Roberto Mazzarella on the Amalfi Coast using fake documents. He was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in 2000.

In Italy, one of the most wanted members of the Camorra mafia, Roberto Mazzarella, was arrested; Meloni congratulated law enforcement officers

In Italy, 48-year-old Roberto Mazzarella, one of the most wanted suspects in mafia cases, was detained, law enforcement agencies of the country reported, according to AP, writes UNN.

Details

The arrest took place during a raid on a villa on the Amalfi coast, where the suspect was hiding, using fake documents to rent the property. According to the investigation, Mazzarella is connected to the Neapolitan criminal organization Camorra.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated law enforcement officers on the arrest. She called the operation "an important blow against the Camorra" and emphasized that the state would continue to fight organized crime.

This clearly signals that the state will not back down

– Meloni stated.

According to Italian investigators, Mazzarella was wanted in connection with a shooting in the center of Naples in 2000, when people died in a deli attack. He had been on the run for a long time and was on Italy's most wanted list.

US annuls green cards and detains two relatives of Iranian military commander Soleimani04.04.26, 20:13 • 4992 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Naples
Giorgia Meloni
Italy