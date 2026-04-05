In Italy, one of the most wanted members of the Camorra mafia, Roberto Mazzarella, was arrested; Meloni congratulated law enforcement officers

In Italy, 48-year-old Roberto Mazzarella, one of the most wanted suspects in mafia cases, was detained, law enforcement agencies of the country reported, according to AP, writes UNN.

Details

The arrest took place during a raid on a villa on the Amalfi coast, where the suspect was hiding, using fake documents to rent the property. According to the investigation, Mazzarella is connected to the Neapolitan criminal organization Camorra.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated law enforcement officers on the arrest. She called the operation "an important blow against the Camorra" and emphasized that the state would continue to fight organized crime.

This clearly signals that the state will not back down – Meloni stated.

According to Italian investigators, Mazzarella was wanted in connection with a shooting in the center of Naples in 2000, when people died in a deli attack. He had been on the run for a long time and was on Italy's most wanted list.

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