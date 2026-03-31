In Bucha, 900 war crimes were recorded during the occupation, specific Russian military units identified - Prosecutor General

Almost 900 war crimes in Bucha and over 11,000 in the district have been recorded during the occupation. Specific Russian military units that operated in Bucha, including the 234th regiment of the 76th Russian division, have already been identified. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during the Bucha Summit 2026, as reported by UNN.

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The Prosecutor General participated in the Bucha Summit 2026 today. Together with Ukrainian and European parliamentarians, he discussed mechanisms for holding Russia accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Four years ago, in de-occupied Bucha, I experienced, perhaps, more than in my entire life. Documenting Russian atrocities, I promised myself to do everything possible to ensure that everyone involved was identified and punished. And now, as Prosecutor General, I carry this promise as a personal responsibility. Almost 900 war crimes in Bucha and over 11,000 in the district have been recorded during the occupation. 358 bodies of the deceased were found in the city. The vast majority were civilians, including three children - Kravchenko reported.

Atrocities in Bucha: Kravchenko announced his intention to identify as many Russian soldiers as possible responsible for the killings

According to the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers conducted over 4,000 procedural and investigative actions: from interviewing witnesses and victims, investigative experiments and data analysis to exhumations of bodies and molecular genetic examinations. Specific Russian military units that operated in Bucha, including the 234th regiment of the 76th Russian division, have already been identified.

For crimes committed in Bucha and Bucha district, 215 people have been notified of suspicion, indictments against 157 people have been sent to court, and convictions against 29 people have been handed down. And this is just the beginning - Kravchenko emphasized.

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He also added that in total, over 218,000 war crimes have been documented in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. For their commission, 1,154 people have been notified of suspicion, cases against 818 people have been sent to court, and courts have handed down convictions against 246 people.

We are moving up the chain of command – from perpetrator to organizer. Be it dozens or hundreds of investigative actions – we will not stop. There is a team working on this 24/7 - Kravchenko noted.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: since the beginning of the invasion, over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine recorded, with over 1,100 suspicions and 240 convictions

The Prosecutor General thanked international partners for their support and emphasized that time is of great importance to us.

Ukrainians are already waiting for the launch of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression. Punishment for the Kremlin's top brass and all Russian executioners must be inevitable. We continue to work - Kravchenko summarized.

Punishment for every Russian executioner - Prosecutor General Kravchenko made a statement on the anniversary of the Bucha massacre