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Punishment for every Russian executioner - Prosecutor General Kravchenko made a statement on the anniversary of the Bucha massacre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2248 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko promises to bring to justice those involved in the crimes in Bucha. Hundreds of individuals have already been identified and dozens of verdicts have been handed down.

Punishment for every Russian executioner - Prosecutor General Kravchenko made a statement on the anniversary of the Bucha massacre

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he would do everything to bring every Russian executioner involved in crimes in Bucha to justice - from the perpetrator to the highest command, UNN reports.

Bucha. We remember. We will not forgive. For me, Bucha is a personal pain. During its occupation and liberation, I was the head of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office. I saw the consequences of the crimes of the Russian military not from reports - with my own eyes. Murdered people, ruined lives. This is not just a page of history. This is a wound that will not heal

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

The Prosecutor General indicated: thousands of investigative actions have been carried out, hundreds of involved persons have been identified, and dozens of convictions have been handed down.

"War crimes have no statute of limitations. Just as our memory will not let us forget these tragic events," he noted.

As long as I have the strength, time, and opportunities, I will do everything to identify and bring to justice every Russian executioner involved in the crimes in Bucha. From the perpetrator to the highest command. Step by step. Fact by fact. Name by name. Until the very end

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified03.02.26, 17:50 • 4175 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bucha, Ukraine