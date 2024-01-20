"If we do not stop Russia, there are prospects that Russia may go further" - Vice-President of the European Commission

Western allies should focus their efforts on stopping Russia's invasion of Ukraine, otherwise Moscow will continue to try to expand beyond its borders, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday, UNN reported citing Bloomberg.

My biggest concern is the continuation of Russian aggression against Ukraine. If we don't stop Russia, there are prospects that Russia may go further and start new wars of aggression, and they are openly talking about it - said the Vice President of the European Commission in Davos.

Dombrovskis, who is in charge of the European Union's trade policy, warned of a challenging 2024, given the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

According to him, fighting in the regions could disrupt trade and supply chains, even though the World Trade Organization's global forecast of 3.3% for 2024 is "quite positive." However, "there are certain risks that we have to take into account," Dombrovskis pointed out.

