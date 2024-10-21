Hypotension: what it is and why it is dangerous
Kyiv • UNN
Hypotension is a decrease in blood pressure below 90/60 mm Hg. Symptoms include dizziness, weakness, and headache. The causes can be illness, medications, dehydration, or pregnancy.
Hypotension or arterial hypotension is an acute or chronic decrease in blood pressure. Typically, hypotension is defined as a reading below 90/60 mm Hg. Why blood pressure can decrease, read in the material of UNN.
Details
According to, according to generally accepted standards, a systolic (upper) pressure of less than 120 and a diastolic (lower) pressure of less than 80 mm Hg is considered optimal.
There are two opposite states of abnormality: hypertension (above 140/90 mm Hg) and hypotension (below 90/60 mm Hg). There is a lot of talk and writing about hypertension, and justifiably so, because this condition can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney or heart failure, vision impairment, and other complications.
What is the danger of hypotension and how does it manifest itself
First of all, it should be noted that for some people, low blood pressure indicators are common. But in others, a sharp drop in blood pressure can cause a whole "bouquet" of unpleasant manifestations:
- Confusion
- Dizziness or a state close to fainting
- Loss of consciousness
- Weakness and fatigue
- Blurred vision
- Headache
- Neck or back pain
- Nausea
- Heart palpitations or a feeling that the heart is skipping a beat, trembling.
Causes of low blood pressure
Some diseases, such as Parkinson's disease or diabetes, may be accompanied by low blood pressure. In addition, this condition can be caused by certain medications.
Other causes of low blood pressure:
- Significant blood loss;
- Dehydration;
- Heart problems, such as arrhythmia;
- Pregnancy.
Low blood pressure can also be associated with deficiencies of various vitamins and minerals, anemia, intoxication, allergic reactions, hormonal disorders, and even shock.
If you are experiencing low blood pressure, the first tips: are to get up carefully when getting out of bed and from a sitting position; drink more water; eat more often and in small portions. Do not stand for long periods of time, do not bend over or change your posture abruptly, and do not drink alcohol.
However, in general, this condition requires a consultation with a doctor who can give you advice on how to correct your condition, review your treatment regimen if your condition is related to medication, or, in some cases, prescribe medications that will help increase your blood pressure.
Attention! the article was created on the basis of information from reliable and verified sources, recommendations of health services. however, it is purely informational in nature and cannot be used for diagnosis. If you are concerned about health problems, be sure to consult a doctor.