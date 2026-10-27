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Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: Armed Forces of Ukraine said whether the Russians are observing the ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

As of 9:00 a.m. on October 27, the enemy was observing the ceasefire in Oleshky. Ukraine is conducting a humanitarian operation to help residents and evacuate civilians.

Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: Armed Forces of Ukraine said whether the Russians are observing the ceasefire

As of 9:00 a.m. on October 27, the enemy was observing the ceasefire regime as part of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported on social media by Pavlo Drohal, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy’s Marine Corps, according to UNN.

As of 09:00, the enemy is observing the ceasefire regime introduced as part of the humanitarian mission

- the Marine Corps spokesperson reported.

The Marine Corps, as stated in the announcement, continues to closely monitor developments and track changes in the operational situation. "In the event of any significant changes, we will promptly inform the public," the announcement states.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, from 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time, a ceasefire regime would be in effect in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city’s residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

On the morning of October 27, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, went to the site – he will be responsible for coordinating the process. 

Lubinets stated during the night: "Oleshky: the ceasefire regime has begun; the Ukrainian side is honoring its commitments."

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged citizens to rely exclusively on official reports regarding the humanitarian operation.

Julia Shramko

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