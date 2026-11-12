Hegseth's delegation became embroiled in a scandal near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

An American military guard who protects the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the United States appears to have reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s delegation on Wednesday, November 11, after laughter was heard on the memorial’s steps. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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The video shows Hegseth, his wife, and senior aides taking photographs and talking to one another on the steps of the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in the United States after a Veterans Day event, which falls on November 11 in the United States.

Immediately after the laughter, the guard approached the group and shouted to them from a distance: "All visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in the heart of Arlington National Cemetery, is a sacred site and the tomb of three unidentified American service members, including one participant in World War I. The site is widely known as a place of mourning and reflection on military service, and it is guarded around the clock.

Responding to questions about the incident, which was first reported by CNN, Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said: "The state and the entire department have always honored – and will always honor – the sacrifices our service members have made for the security of America."

"On this solemn day, the soldier rightly and respectfully reminded everyone of the need to behave appropriately," Parnell said.

Additional information

Hegseth, a former U.S. Army National Guard soldier who served in Iraq, scored a victory this week after the U.S. House of Representatives rejected an attempt by a Republican lawmaker to impeach him.

The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth

At a rare Pentagon press conference on Tuesday, November 10, several hours before the vote, Hegseth called the impeachment attempt a "farce" and defended his record, which includes supporting the unpopular war with Iran, carrying out strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters, and dismissing senior military officers.

Democrats, who gained control of both chambers of Congress last week, vowed to investigate Hegseth’s conduct regarding his leadership of the U.S. armed forces and did not rule out another impeachment attempt.