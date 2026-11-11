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The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth

Kyiv • UNN

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The resolution to impeach the U.S. Secretary of Defense was rejected by a vote of 211 to 204. The matter was referred to a committee and removed from consideration.

The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth

The U.S. House of Representatives rejected an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over U.S. military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela, and the Caribbean. CNN reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the resolution was rejected by a vote of 211 to 204. The outlet notes that this was an unexpected display of unity by the weakened and divided Republican Party following its crushing defeat in last week's midterm elections.

Republican Party leaders, together with White House officials, worked persistently behind the scenes to derail the impeachment attempt initiated by Trump opponent and Republican congressman Thomas Massie. On Tuesday evening, they succeeded: they persuaded enough Republicans to attend the vote, despite major defeats in the elections, and to vote to refer the impeachment matter to committee and remove it from consideration on the House floor

- several unnamed sources told the outlet.

It is noted that even Republicans who criticize Hegseth believe that his actions do not rise to the level of "high crimes and misdemeanors" required for impeachment.

We remind you

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called attempts to impeach him over abuse of power during the war with Iran a "farce" that is doomed to fail.

Trump said he does not plan to fire Hegseth as secretary of defense04.11.26, 22:39 • 10593 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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