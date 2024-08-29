Head of the AMCU Kirilenko is released on bail of over UAH 30 million

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Head of the AMCU Kirilenko is released on bail of over UAH 30 million

Head of the AMCU Kirilenko is released on bail of over UAH 30 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16209 views

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, was granted bail of over UAH 30 million. He is suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 56 million and false declaration.

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declarations, has been granted bail  in the amount of over UAH 30 million. This was reported to UNN by Olesia Chemeris, Head of Communications at the HACC, .

The bail for the top official was posted yesterday in the full amount determined by the decision of the investigating judge

- said Chemeris.

Addendum

On August 28, the HACC imposed a bail of UAH 30 million 280 thousand on Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declarations.

Kirilenko was also assigned responsibilities:

  • to appear before investigators, prosecutors, investigating judges and courts upon request;
  • not to leave Kyiv without permission;
  • notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence;
  • refrain from communicating with witnesses;
  • deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;
  • wear an electronic bracelet.

Addendum

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko , is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation found that in 2020-2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk RMA, he became the owner of 21 properties and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

