Head of the AMCU Kirilenko is released on bail of over UAH 30 million

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declarations, has been granted bail in the amount of over UAH 30 million. This was reported to UNN by Olesia Chemeris, Head of Communications at the HACC, .

The bail for the top official was posted yesterday in the full amount determined by the decision of the investigating judge - said Chemeris.

On August 28, the HACC imposed a bail of UAH 30 million 280 thousand on Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declarations.

Kirilenko was also assigned responsibilities:

to appear before investigators, prosecutors, investigating judges and courts upon request;

not to leave Kyiv without permission;

notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence;

refrain from communicating with witnesses;

deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;

wear an electronic bracelet.

