Head of Poland's National Security Bureau: Moving the entire Patriot battery to Ukraine is dangerous

The transfer of the entire Patriot battery to Ukraine is dangerous, said Jacek Siewiera, head of Poland's National Security Bureau. He commented on media reports about the US decision to transfer another Patriot from Poland to Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Polish president.

I have asked for a meeting with my colleague Jake Sullivan to discuss this issue because this information is troubling - Jacek Siewiera said.

He noted that Poland is "a country through which most of the military aid passes; a country whose airspace has been violated by cruise missiles three times in the last two years. It cost the lives of two citizens; we are a country that is crucial for ensuring not only Ukraine, but also the entire system of deterrence and preparation for possible defense on the eastern flank," the head of the National Security Bureau said.

Severa reminded that "military deployment begins, first of all, with the protection of one's own group, that is, with air defense." He added that it is necessary to protect the infrastructure and the grouping of your own troops.

"Every battery and Patriot launcher on the territory of the republic increases security," the head of the Bureau noted.

He emphasized that "Patriot batteries can be split or redeployed in some configurations." He also emphasized that redeploying an entire Patriot battery is "very dangerous.

US to send another Patriot missile system to Ukraine - AP