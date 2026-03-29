Haiti's central city is engulfed in fire and blood due to a new wave of gang terror

Photo: AP

A new wave of brutal violence erupted on Sunday in the central Haitian city of Petite Rivière de l'Artibonite amid a war between a powerful gang and vigilante groups. According to regional authorities, streets in the Jean-Denis area were strewn with bloody bodies, and militants set houses on fire during the attack. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

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The exact number of dead has not yet been released, but the scale of the attack is already being called another bloody massacre amid the complete breakdown of security in the country.

Behind the attack is the Gran Grif gang, which has long terrorized the Artibonite region. According to the UN, this group is responsible for most civilian killings in the region, as well as for mass attacks, rapes, torture, and forced displacement of people from their homes.

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Amid the state's powerlessness, vigilante groups began to emerge en masse in the country, trying to fight gangs themselves. But this only further escalates the spiral of violence.

The country has been spiraling into an abyss for several years now

Haiti has effectively been unable to escape a wave of bloody gang wars since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Since then, violence has only increased, and international attempts to stabilize the situation have not yet yielded real results. The situation in the country increasingly resembles a complete collapse of state control.

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