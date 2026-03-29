Haiti's central city is engulfed in fire and blood due to a new wave of gang terror

$43.8850.61
ukenru
March 29, 01:23 PM • 12211 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 22099 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
March 29, 09:25 AM • 22359 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
March 29, 07:21 AM • 35420 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips
March 28, 05:19 PM • 32691 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 48201 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 41604 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 35338 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 33814 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 29221 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
87%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine is ready to hold peace talks anywhere except Russia and Belarus - ZelenskyyMarch 29, 02:48 PM • 10508 views
Nabil Fahmy appointed head of the League of Arab StatesMarch 29, 03:08 PM • 10256 views
March could be a record month for the number of Russians eliminated - FedorovMarch 29, 03:35 PM • 11762 views
Italy summons Israeli ambassador over patriarch's denial of access to Church of the Holy Sepulchre03:58 PM • 10199 views
UAE insists on compensation from Iran for destruction in the country due to strikes04:23 PM • 7262 views
Publications
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 26231 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tipsMarch 29, 07:21 AM • 35420 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 38593 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 52491 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 46567 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Jovenel Moïse
Ishaq Dar
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 19820 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 20177 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 21485 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 25896 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 29485 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
Financial Times
Heating

Haiti's central city is engulfed in fire and blood due to a new wave of gang terror

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

In the city of Petite-Rivière-de-l'Artibonite, militants killed civilians and burned houses. The attack occurred amidst a war between a gang and vigilante groups.

Haiti's central city is engulfed in fire and blood due to a new wave of gang terror
Photo: AP

A new wave of brutal violence erupted on Sunday in the central Haitian city of Petite Rivière de l'Artibonite amid a war between a powerful gang and vigilante groups. According to regional authorities, streets in the Jean-Denis area were strewn with bloody bodies, and militants set houses on fire during the attack. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The exact number of dead has not yet been released, but the scale of the attack is already being called another bloody massacre amid the complete breakdown of security in the country.

Behind the attack is the Gran Grif gang, which has long terrorized the Artibonite region. According to the UN, this group is responsible for most civilian killings in the region, as well as for mass attacks, rapes, torture, and forced displacement of people from their homes.

US urges citizens in Mexico to seek shelter due to outbreak of violence after cartel leader's elimination23.02.26, 01:39 • 17042 views

Amid the state's powerlessness, vigilante groups began to emerge en masse in the country, trying to fight gangs themselves. But this only further escalates the spiral of violence.

The country has been spiraling into an abyss for several years now

Haiti has effectively been unable to escape a wave of bloody gang wars since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Since then, violence has only increased, and international attempts to stabilize the situation have not yet yielded real results. The situation in the country increasingly resembles a complete collapse of state control.

At least 30 people killed and hundreds of homes burned after militants' attack in Nigeria15.02.26, 04:50 • 5052 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Jovenel Moïse
Haiti
United Nations