Greece becomes the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage

Greece has become the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex civil marriage, despite the opposition of church officials. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN .

The country is the first Orthodox country to change its legislation.

This is a moment of waiting when it comes to human rights in Greece says Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece's cross-party majority of 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted on Thursday, February 15, in favor of a bill drafted by the center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Another 76 rejected the reform, two abstained from voting, and 46 were not present.

The new law recognizes parental rights for same-sex couples, but will not allow gays to have biological children through surrogate mothers in Greece.

Opinion polls indicate that the majority of Greeks support the reform and the issue has not caused deep divisions in a country that is more concerned about the high cost of living.

The bill was supported by four left-wing parties, including the main opposition Syriza. Three small far-right parties and a communist party rejected the draft law.

This is a historic moment said Stella Belia, head of the Rainbow Families group of same-sex parents.

Supporters waving rainbow placards and opponents of the bill, holding religious icons and praying, held separate small peaceful gatherings near the parliament.

