Greece becomes the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Greece becomes the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Greek Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage. The law faced strong opposition from the Orthodox Church.

Greece has become the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex civil marriage, despite the opposition of church officials. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN .

Details

The country is the first Orthodox country to change its legislation.

This is a moment of waiting when it comes to human rights in Greece

says Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Addendum Addendum

Greece's cross-party majority of 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted on Thursday, February 15, in favor of a bill drafted by the center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Another 76 rejected the reform, two abstained from voting, and 46 were not present.

The new law recognizes parental rights for same-sex couples, but will not allow gays to have biological children through surrogate mothers in Greece.

Opinion polls indicate that the majority of Greeks support the reform and the issue has not caused deep divisions in a country that is more concerned about the high cost of living.

The bill was supported by four left-wing parties, including the main opposition Syriza. Three small far-right parties and a communist party rejected the draft law.

This is a historic moment

said Stella Belia, head of the Rainbow Families group of same-sex parents.

Supporters waving rainbow placards and opponents of the bill, holding religious icons and praying, held separate small peaceful gatherings near the parliament.

Greek government rules out possibility of referendum on same-sex marriage20.01.24, 05:00 • 31306 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
hardianThe Guardian
kyriakos-mitsotakisKyriakos Mitsotakis
greeceGreece

