Government proposes sharp increase in fines for water pollution

The government proposes to strengthen administrative responsibility for violations in the field of water resources protection, the Ministry of Economy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to Strengthen Responsibility in the Field of Protection and Rational Use of Water and Reproduction of Water Resources."

It is envisaged to increase fines for unauthorized water use, pollution and littering of water, violation of the water protection regime, wasteful use of water, and non-compliance with water accounting rules.

For example, the fine for violating the right of state ownership of water will increase from UAH 85-136 to UAH 3,400-5,100. For comparison, the fine for similar offenses in Croatia is EUR 1,320-2,000 (UAH 44,193-66,800), and in the Republic of Slovenia - from EUR 10,000 to EUR 20,000.

The bill also expands the list of violations, including:

non-compliance with the terms of the special water use permit,

destruction of riverbeds and watercourses during the construction of engineering facilities,

violation of the regime of economic activity in water protection zones,

submission of unreliable information in the field of state water accounting.

Dniester pollution after Russian attack – which regions were most affected