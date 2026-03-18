Government launches targeted support for pensioners and vulnerable populations - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a one-time payment program in April of UAH 1,500 for pensioners and vulnerable categories of the population, writes UNN.

The program is aimed specifically at those citizens who need state assistance given their income level. A one-time additional payment of UAH 1,500 will be received in April. It will be received by almost 13 million people: pensioners by age, people with disabilities, low-income families, recipients of basic social assistance, IDPs among recipients of social benefits, large families, single mothers. - the message says.

The Prime Minister noted that the funds will be automatically credited to bank accounts or through Ukrposhta, without additional applications and appeals.

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