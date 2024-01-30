Government approves new draft law on mobilization - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a new draft law on mobilization, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, UNN reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new draft law on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

However, the text of the draft law is not yet available on the Rada's website.

Recall

On January 15, Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.

Zelensky on mobilization: it is primarily a matter of justice