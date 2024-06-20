Germany handed over a batch of special equipment to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure

Ukraine has received a new batch of special equipment from Germany to restore its energy infrastructure. This was reported on Thursday by the press service of the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As reported, two Mercedec-Benz Arocs vehicles with a manipulator Crane for work on power grids have arrived in Ukraine. this is part of a batch of 16 units of special equipment worth 2.3 million euros purchased under the Ukrainian-German energy partnership.

It is noted that some of the cars have already been delivered to Ukraine and are helping power engineers in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Ternopil regions. The remaining vehicles will be received by distribution system operators in Zaporizhia and Cherkasy regions, while additional units of equipment will go to Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

The Ministry of Energy reported that since March 2022, Ukraine has received 120 shipments of humanitarian aid from Germany for the energy sector with a total weight of more than 1,670 tons. Germany handed over, in particular, transformers, generators, cable, fittings for overhead lines and other equipment necessary for carrying out restoration work.

