Lithuanian company transfers power transmission line equipment to Ukraine to restore damaged energy infrastructure

The Lithuanian energy company Litgrid is handing Ukraine the third aid package for the restoration of the power system damaged by the Russian Federation. UNN writes about this with reference to Litgrid's statement.

The company explained that the electrical systems of Lithuania and Ukraine use the same voltage levels, which differ from those used in many European countries.

Therefore, transformers and other equipment of network substations supplied by Litgrid are also suitable for the Ukrainian power transmission system.

LITGRID chairman Rokas Masiulis explained that his country is upgrading its own energy system to synchronize with the EU. Therefore, according to him, many substations dismantle a lot of serviceable, but no longer necessary equipment.

We have prepared another support package for war-torn Ukraine, whose energy infrastructure is constantly being destroyed. (...) We hear from our colleagues in Ukraine that our devices are immediately installed in the grid and help restore the operation of the country's electric power system - told Masyulis.

It is noted that within the framework of this aid package, Ukraine will receive the main and most expensive equipment of a power transmission substation. In particular, we are talking about autotransformers and other equipment of 330 and 110 kV power lines: disconnectors, compressors, insulators, inputs for autotransformers.

The company adds that the market value of an autotransformer weighing more than 200 tons is now more than 4 million. Euro. One such device is enough to provide electricity to three cities at once.

Taking into account all three support packages, in general, Litgrid provided Ukraine with devices with a market value of more than 10 million. Euro.

Lithuania has proposed dismantling its closed thermal power plantsand transferring spare parts to Ukraine to help restore power facilities damaged by Russian attacks.