German financial support for weapons production in Ukraine: what Umerov discussed with the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with the chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee potential financial support from Germany for Ukrainian arms production and further bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with the head of the German Bundestag Defense Committee Markus Faber. They discussed potential ways of Germany's financial support for the Ukrainian defense sector for the production of weapons in Ukraine and not only, UNN reports.
Details
According to Umerov, he met with the head of the German Bundestag Defense Committee in Kyiv. They discussed further bilateral cooperation.
"I thanked him for his comprehensive support and emphasized the importance of the military assistance provided by German partners. I am especially grateful to Germany for the supply of air defense systems and called on other partners to join this initiative, which saves the lives of Ukrainians," the Defense Minister said.
In addition, the parties discussed the decrease in the number of attacks on Kharkiv after the permission to use Western weapons against targets on enemy territory, which is obvious proof that this decision was correct.
"We also discussed potential ways of Germany's financial support for the Ukrainian defense sector to produce weapons in Ukraine," Umerov summarized.
