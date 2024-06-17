German financial support for weapons production in Ukraine: what Umerov discussed with the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11758 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 123104 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126779 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141313 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201002 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240275 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148340 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182637 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149826 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 123104 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 108208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126779 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121356 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141313 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8338 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10592 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14867 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16264 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23446 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

German financial support for weapons production in Ukraine: what Umerov discussed with the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91968 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with the chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee potential financial support from Germany for Ukrainian arms production and further bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

German financial support for weapons production in Ukraine: what Umerov discussed with the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with the head of the German Bundestag Defense Committee Markus Faber. They discussed  potential ways of Germany's financial support for the Ukrainian defense sector for the production of weapons in Ukraine and not only, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, he met with the head of the German Bundestag Defense Committee in Kyiv. They discussed further bilateral cooperation.

Planning defense needs, mobilizing and equipping brigades: the Ministry of Defense provided details of the talks between Umerov and Austin13.06.24, 15:41 • 33164 views

"I thanked him for his comprehensive support and emphasized the importance of the military assistance provided by German partners. I am especially grateful to Germany for the supply of air defense systems and called on other partners to join this initiative, which saves the lives of Ukrainians," the Defense Minister said.

Umerov explains what NATO's new plan to expand military support for Ukraine envisages14.06.24, 09:47 • 46286 views

In addition, the parties discussed the decrease in the number of attacks on Kharkiv after the permission to use Western weapons against targets on enemy territory, which is obvious proof that this decision was correct.

"We also discussed potential ways of Germany's financial support for the Ukrainian defense sector to produce weapons in Ukraine," Umerov summarized.

Denmark becomes the first NATO country to invest in Ukrainian arms production - Umerov14.06.24, 12:08 • 101030 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Denmark
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91