Planning defense needs, mobilizing and equipping brigades: the Ministry of Defense provided details of the talks between Umerov and Austin

Planning defense needs, mobilizing and equipping brigades: the Ministry of Defense provided details of the talks between Umerov and Austin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33138 views

During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's defense needs, mobilization and equipment of combat brigades.

During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed planning Ukraine's defense needs, the process of mobilizing and equipping combat brigades, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, the meeting was held as part of the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

"...the parties discussed in detail the planning of Ukraine's defense needs, paying special attention to the process of mobilizing and equipping combat brigades," the statement said.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Minister also reminded that this week at the G7 summit, Ukraine and the United States will sign a bilateral security agreement.

"This is a significant step towards a just peace for Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to our American partners for their unwavering support. It contributes to our common goal of protecting freedom and peace," Umerov summarized.

Pentagon chief meets with Umerov: reaffirms determination to meet Ukraine's urgent needs13.06.24, 12:34 • 107642 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

