Pentagon chief meets with Umerov: reaffirms determination to meet Ukraine's urgent needs

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Brussels, discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and reaffirmed his determination to meet Ukraine's needs, including more air defense systems, weapons and ammunition, he said on Thursday in X, UNN reports.

