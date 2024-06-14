Umerov explains what NATO's new plan to expand military support for Ukraine envisages

The initiative of the North Atlantic Alliance to strengthen its role in coordinating the supply of weapons to Ukraine involves more managerial involvement of the Alliance and will help to avoid delays in the supply. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN with reference to ArmyInform.

We have spoken with Jens Stoltenberg on this issue. NATO wants to get involved to strengthen our coalition by accompanying our bilateral relations with partners - Rustem Umerov said.

He noted that many of the countries that are part of the Ramstein format are NATO countries, and the organization itself wants to get involved to support the management of international technical assistance, financing, and functional support of the assistance provided.

Sometimes NATO says that some countries give commitments that are not delivered on time, and NATO wants to close these management issues in order to communicate more and have a legal mandate to join. So that legally they can call countries on behalf of NATO and ask whether this military, technical, financial assistance has reached them - explained the Minister of Defense.

In case there are delays in providing assistance to Ukraine, NATO will already use its capabilities.

That is, they want to join legally to provide support. This format expands our relationships so that we receive this help in a timely manner - Rustem Umerov added.

It should be noted that the new NATO plan is to be approved on June 14 during the second day of the ministerial meeting in Brussels.

