NATO Secretary General expects the allies to maintain military support for Ukraine at the level of at least 40 billion euros annually

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39996 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100653 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164404 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110219 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35467 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48872 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84838 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208526 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221433 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39996 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25203 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30491 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112519 views
Actual
NATO Secretary General expects the allies to maintain military support for Ukraine at the level of at least 40 billion euros annually

NATO Secretary General expects the allies to maintain military support for Ukraine at the level of at least 40 billion euros annually

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27149 views

The NATO Secretary General expects that the allies will commit to providing Ukraine with military support in the amount of at least 40 billion euros annually as much as necessary.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that the allies, as part of the proposal to make multi-year financial commitments for Ukraine, could provide at least the level of support that has been available since the beginning of the Russian invasion, amounting to about 40 billion euros a year, but the details are still being worked out. He said this at a press conference on Friday following a meeting in Prague, writes UNN.   

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allies have provided approximately 40 billion euros worth of military support to Ukraine every year. We must maintain at least this level of support every year for as long as necessary

Stoltenberg stressed.

According to him, we are talking about money for the future. "And it's by definition fresh. Now we have already spent about 40 billion a year, but what I ask my allies is to make commitments for the next years," he explained.

"We will now start working on the details of such a financial commitment, and I cannot go into all the details before presenting them to all our allies and until we have worked out these details. But I strongly believe that we need financial commitments both to meet urgent needs and to meet the needs for building future forces. the point is that the Ukrainians can defend themselves today and deter future attacks in the future. So, this is a combination of short - term and long-term," the NATO Secretary General said.

At the same time, he noted that "much of what we are doing now is an immediate response to urgent needs, for example, the provision of the F-16 as part of an immediate response, the urgent needs of Ukraine to defend itself today." "But of course, many of these tools will also become part of future forces to deter any attacks in the future. Therefore, I think that this difference between the future forces and the needs of today is a bit artificial," he said.

Regarding burden sharing, the NATO Secretary General pointed out that this process can be "more precise later." "And I hope that at the summit I will be able to tell you all the details," he said.

Aid coordination, multi-year funding and the path to membership: Stoltenberg says "significant progress" following NATO ministerial talks on Ukraine5/31/24, 4:13 PM • 22065 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
praguePrague
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising