NATO Secretary General expects the allies to maintain military support for Ukraine at the level of at least 40 billion euros annually

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that the allies, as part of the proposal to make multi-year financial commitments for Ukraine, could provide at least the level of support that has been available since the beginning of the Russian invasion, amounting to about 40 billion euros a year, but the details are still being worked out. He said this at a press conference on Friday following a meeting in Prague, writes UNN.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allies have provided approximately 40 billion euros worth of military support to Ukraine every year. We must maintain at least this level of support every year for as long as necessary Stoltenberg stressed.

According to him, we are talking about money for the future. "And it's by definition fresh. Now we have already spent about 40 billion a year, but what I ask my allies is to make commitments for the next years," he explained.

"We will now start working on the details of such a financial commitment, and I cannot go into all the details before presenting them to all our allies and until we have worked out these details. But I strongly believe that we need financial commitments both to meet urgent needs and to meet the needs for building future forces. the point is that the Ukrainians can defend themselves today and deter future attacks in the future. So, this is a combination of short - term and long-term," the NATO Secretary General said.

At the same time, he noted that "much of what we are doing now is an immediate response to urgent needs, for example, the provision of the F-16 as part of an immediate response, the urgent needs of Ukraine to defend itself today." "But of course, many of these tools will also become part of future forces to deter any attacks in the future. Therefore, I think that this difference between the future forces and the needs of today is a bit artificial," he said.

Regarding burden sharing, the NATO Secretary General pointed out that this process can be "more precise later." "And I hope that at the summit I will be able to tell you all the details," he said.

Aid coordination, multi-year funding and the path to membership: Stoltenberg says "significant progress" following NATO ministerial talks on Ukraine